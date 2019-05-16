Friendship House will create a new, unique community in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Those with disabilities now have a new resource to learn how to be independent.
The Friendship House is coming to Terre Haute.
It will be the first Friendship House in Indiana.
The house is a space for young adults with disabilities to create a community and have affordable, safe housing.
It is an extension of the services offered by Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
It's a unique experience where college students and those with disabilities will live together.
The house will be open in the fall.
If you or someone you know is interested in being part of the community, learn more here.
