Friendship House will create a new, unique community in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Those with disabilities now have a new resource to learn how to be independent.

The Friendship House is coming to Terre Haute.

It will be the first Friendship House in Indiana.

The house is a space for young adults with disabilities to create a community and have affordable, safe housing.

It is an extension of the services offered by Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.

It's a unique experience where college students and those with disabilities will live together.

The house will be open in the fall.

