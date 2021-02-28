Friends of Goose Pond hosts "Marsh Madness" virtually

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Goose Pond in Greene County is holding their annual “Marsh Madness” event virtually this weekend. Sandhill Cranes and other waterfowl migrations flock to the Fish and Wildlife Area this time of the year. And this attracts many visitors.

All in-person events have been canceled. However the park and visitors center will still be open.

The President of the “Friends of Goose Pond” organization, Nyle Riegle, says there will be many videos on their website for all to enjoy.

”There are some videos that are already on there featuring some of the folks from DNR explaining what the site is about. And during the day we’ll also have some live feeds of the birds.”

The Friends of Goose Pond website has a Self-Driving Tour section. It has all of the directions to the most popular locations of the park. You can visit the website at friendsofgoosepond.org/