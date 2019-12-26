Friends keeping friends accountable: Heading back to the gym after Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season can often be an excuse to indulge and that's okay. But, some people were right back in the gym the morning after Christmas.

A Wabash Valley gym owner says there is no judgment if you “fell off the wagon” during the holidays. You can get right back on.

It did not take long for Amanda Muhammad to join her friends back in the gym. Common Ground Crossfit & Yoga in Terre Haute was closed for Christmas but reopen bright and early Thursday morning.

Muhammad was there for a special workout. She helped create it for the class because the 26th was also her 47th birthday.

"Every day or every month on the 26th, or every year on the 26th, I come up with a new goal for the day or for the week."

Muhammad says she's striving to be her best self by 50 and she's well on her way by pushing herself a little more each time she enters the gym.

Common Ground owner Molly Pabst says working out with other people can help motivate you and keep you accountable.

"Even myself, I'm a gym owner and I come to classes. I need the accountability of people standing there, doing the same thing with me, watching me do it versus if I say I'm going to do it at home there's no one there except for my kids, but they're not going to say anything."

Both Pabst and Muhammad acknowledge crossfit can seem intimidating but they say these workouts can be scaled to fit your needs.

Muhammad says, "This is your workout. This isn't anybody else's and if you come in here comparing yourself to others you will fail but if you come in here and do the best that you can do you will succeed."

Muhammad says she's been coming to Common Ground for going on four years and in that time she’s built muscle and strong friendships.

"They don't know that they push me but those little comments that say 'we saw you yesterday,' 'we saw what you did,' 'we know you can do it.' That has really helps to inspire me and get me up and going."

