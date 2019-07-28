Friends and teammates mourn the loss of teen killed in a car accident

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and teammates are mourning the loss of a Brazil, Indiana teen.

That's after she was killed in a car accident early Saturday morning.

News 10 has been getting updates for you on this story since it happened Saturday morning.

Investigators said 16-year-old Rylee Rogers was killed in the accident.

Rogers was a student at Northview High School in Brazil, and member of the volleyball team.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened on State Road 59, near County Road 800 North.

Police said Rogers crossed the center line and hit a truck pulling a flatbed trailer.

The driver of the truck told police he saw the car veering into his lane, and he tried avoid a wreck.

He said Rogers was looking down as she drove toward him.

Police do not think drugs or alcohol were factors in the wreck.

Rogers died at the scene.

Clay County School Superintendent Jeff Fritz posted a message online.

He said students can come to the high school Monday morning to meet with counselors.

The Northview Knights Althetic Department also posted about the loss, saying thoughts and prayers are with her family and volleyball team.

This is a story we will update you on as new details are available.