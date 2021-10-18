Friends and family of Matt Bowman work to continue spreading the word on male breast cancer

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - In September, Matt Bowman had just days to live when News 10 visited him in the ICU. He was still fighting for himself and others. But talking to a reporter wasn't the only way he was getting his message out.

Male breast cancer activist Pat Washburn explains, "Pat called me, and she said, 'I am in matt's room, can you facetime?' now I'm driving, and I said yup! Let me get to an intersection and I'll pull over and facetime with you."

Washburn lost her husband to breast cancer in 2017. Since then, she's been driving her car all around the country to spread awareness. Her next stop was Vincennes but the trip came too late. Bowman passed away on September 22nd.

Washburn says, "I said you know what, I'd still like to come and meet you. Because I knew how matt was with wanting to get the word out there about male breast cancer."

Washburn met up with Bowman's mom, Pat Buntrock. Over the last few days, they've been traveling around the community. Continuing to spread the word.

Buntrock says, "They should be checking themselves, making their doctor aware if there is a family history. So that another family doesn't have to go through what we've had to go through."

Bowman’s friend Miranda Newberry says, "We want to continue that fight for him and carry that on. Spread awareness to men so this doesn't have to happen again."

That message appears to be resonating.

Washburn says, "The city is so open to hearing about male breast cancer because of matt. I said lets go ahead and jump on this bandwagon and do everything we can to get the word out."

For more information on male breast cancer: Click Here