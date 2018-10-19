Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Friday night high school football scores

Scores for Friday night football on October 19th

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 9:49 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 10:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Tri-West - 28
South Vermillion - 17

Park Heritage - 37
Covington - 21

Cloverdale - 7
North Putnam - 21

North Vermillion - 44
Riverton Parke - 7

Linton - 42
Forest Park - 7

Sullivan - 34
West Vigo - 12

Eastern Greene - 46
Rock Creek Academy - 6

Vincennes Lincoln - 56
Pike Central - 6

Owen Valley - 0
Northview - 55

Washington - 6
Gibson Southern - 54

North Knox - 14
Tell City - 8

Tecumseh - 32
North Daviess - 7

Paris - 58
Flora - 16

Casey-Westfield -21
Red Hill - 44

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
A Windy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Image

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

Image

Mental Health Awareness in Crawford County

Image

Railroad repairs start on Terre Haute road

Image

Commissioners a new member to Capital Improvement Board

Image

A Windy Saturday ahead, Kevin will break it down

Image

Haunted House fundraiser in Clay County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate