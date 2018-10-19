Friday night high school football scores

Tri-West - 28
South Vermillion - 17
Park Heritage - 37
Covington - 21
Cloverdale - 7
North Putnam - 21
North Vermillion - 44
Riverton Parke - 7
Linton - 42
Forest Park - 7
Sullivan - 34
West Vigo - 12
Eastern Greene - 46
Rock Creek Academy - 6
Vincennes Lincoln - 56
Pike Central - 6
Owen Valley - 0
Northview - 55
Washington - 6
Gibson Southern - 54
North Knox - 14
Tell City - 8
Tecumseh - 32
North Daviess - 7
Paris - 58
Flora - 16
Casey-Westfield -21
Red Hill - 44
