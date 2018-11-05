ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday night fire in Parke County remains under investigation.
It happened just before 8:00 at a home on East High Street in Rockville.
Fire crews say nobody was in the house when the fire started.
A number of departments were called in to help at the scene.
News 10 was told the State Fire Marshall has been call in to investigate.
The cause remains undetermined.
Related Content
- Friday night Rockville fire cause still undetermined
- Cause of West Terre Haute house fire ruled undetermined
- Rockville holds their National Night Out event
- No injuries after Friday night house fire
- Rockville man arrested on child molestation charge
- Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary
- Homeowner thinks space heater to blame for Friday night fire
- Crews respond to Friday night house fire in Terre Haute
- Teen charged after Friday night fatal crash
- Indiana Theatre gets musical on Friday night
Scroll for more content...