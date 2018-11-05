Friday night Rockville fire cause still undetermined

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday night fire in Parke County remains under investigation.

It happened just before 8:00 at a home on East High Street in Rockville.

Fire crews say nobody was in the house when the fire started.

A number of departments were called in to help at the scene.

News 10 was told the State Fire Marshall has been call in to investigate.

The cause remains undetermined.