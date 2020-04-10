Friday morning Terre Haute house fire under investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday morning house fire in Terre Haute is under investigation.
It started around 8:00 at a house on 1410 South 7th Street.
Officials say it started in the back of the house.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
