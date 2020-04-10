Clear

Friday morning Terre Haute house fire under investigation

It started around 8:00 at a house on 1410 South 7th Street.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 2:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday morning house fire in Terre Haute is under investigation.

It started around 8:00 at a house on 1410 South 7th Street.

Officials say it started in the back of the house.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

