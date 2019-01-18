Clear
Friday morning Lawrenceville fire ruled suspicious

Fire investigators say an early Friday morning house fire in Lawrenceville, Illinois is suspicious.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Fire investigators say an early Friday morning house fire in Lawrenceville, Illinois is suspicious.

It happened at a home on Lexington Street.

News 10 spoke with the state fire marshal's office.

They told us nobody lived in the home.

At this time, investigators have not released a cause.

