Friday morning Lawrenceville fire ruled suspicious

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Fire investigators say an early Friday morning house fire in Lawrenceville, Illinois is suspicious.
It happened at a home on Lexington Street.
News 10 spoke with the state fire marshal's office.
They told us nobody lived in the home.
At this time, investigators have not released a cause.
