TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - You have the chance to make a life saving contribution.

Friday is World Blood Donor Day and the Indiana Blood Center could certainly use your help.

Leaders at the center say they usually see a drop in donations during the summer months.

You can donate if you're 17 or older and in good health, all you need is a valid photo i.d.

You can schedule an appointment or walk in. Donations usually take around an hour.

Indiana Blood Center is located on south 3rd street in Terre Haute