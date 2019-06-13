TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - You have the chance to make a life saving contribution.
Friday is World Blood Donor Day and the Indiana Blood Center could certainly use your help.
Leaders at the center say they usually see a drop in donations during the summer months.
You can donate if you're 17 or older and in good health, all you need is a valid photo i.d.
You can schedule an appointment or walk in. Donations usually take around an hour.
Indiana Blood Center is located on south 3rd street in Terre Haute
