TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll have the chance to show your support for Detective Greg Ferency on Friday afternoon.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Ferency will be escorted to Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home at 1:30 Friday afternoon.

A procession will leave Terre Haute Regional Hospital on south 7th Street and go to Margaret Avenue. It will travel down Margaret to 25th Street and then to the funeral home.

You can line the precession to show your support.