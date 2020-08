TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police chase in Terre Haute ended with one person in custody.

Details are few at this time, but here's what we know.

The chases started around noon on Friday.

On social media, police said one person has been taken into custody.

Our crew observed a suspect in the back of a police car near 14th and Franklin Streets in Terre Haute.

We are waiting for an update from the Terre Haute Police Department. As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.