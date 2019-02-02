Friday afternoon chase leads to arrest in connection to Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars in connection to a shooting earlier this week.

On Friday, police say they tried to stop a pickup truck that may have been connected to a shooting that happened on Wednesday in the Terre Town area.

That shooting allegedly happened on January 30th.

Police say that truck didn't stop, which led to a police pursuit.

Officials say the chase ended at 10th Street and 6th Avenue in Terre Haute.

The driver and passenger of the truck then allegedly ran on foot, later getting caught with the help of Terre Haute Police K9 units.

Police arrested Jacob Brier. He was the passenger of the truck.

Brier is facing charges of robbery resulting in bodily injury, armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation, aggravated battery, and pointing a firearm.

The driver was taken to a local hospital.

His name is not being released at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.