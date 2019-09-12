Clear

Friday Football Food Drive heads to North/South game

The North/South game on Friday is a perfect chance for you to show your school pride while helping to fulfill a need in our community.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - News 10 has once again teamed up with Catholic Charities for the Friday Football Food Drive.

This is the 7th year for the drive.

It's simple to take part.

Bring a non-perishable food item to the game at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

The game starts at 7:00.

Place the food in the school barrel of your choice.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Everything collected will be given to Catholic Charities.

"We feel the nutrition component is something we can certainly bring awareness to, and help people understand if they are in need. If food insecurity is an issue within their household, within their neighborhood, within their faith-based group, whatever it may be, that there is help available and we just need to help get them the information so that they can access food," John Etling, from Catholic Charities said.

At the end of the season, the school that collects the most food will walk away with $1,500, a trophy, and bragging rights.

2nd place will win $1,000 and 3rd will receive $500.

