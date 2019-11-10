Clear

Freshmen learn entrepreneurial skills at Techstars Startup Weekend

40 freshmen students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology spent their weekend getting feedback on their ideas.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Aspiring entrepreneurs at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology are getting some feedback on their ideas.

Students got to pitch ideas about how to start their own business.

They were able to get feedback from a panel of judges on things they could work on in their future.

There were nearly 40 freshmen students at the start up weekend.

Students said it's also a good way to get involved with the community.

"I think the community members enjoy seeing students out just you know working on a project. You walk up to them and say 'hey I'm working on this project can you answer a few questions?' Most of them are like 'yeah sure' and they're really interested in what you're working on," said Helen Dones

This was the third year for the event.

It spans 2 days each year.

