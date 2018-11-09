Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A group is highlighting the needs of homeless veterans in the community. Volunteers are experiencing what it's like to live homeless for a week.

It's a part of Operation Vanguard. Reach Services Inc. started the event five years ago. Participants camp outside Reach Services on Hulman and 14th streets in Terre Haute.

Volunteers sleep outside. They can only eat the food that's donated to them. They're asking for non-perishable food items, hygiene items, and monetary donations. They accept cash, check, or card.

Martina Hull, a veteran services coordinator with Reach, says say every penny counts when it comes to those in need. All the donations allow Reach to help local veterans.

Last year, they helped more than 100 homeless veterans and their families. They will be camped out until November 13.

For more information, click here.