Freeze Warning Preparations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people have had the opportunity to enjoy the weather lately.

things have been warm, but an early more Friday rain storm brought a cold front behind it.

This could be bad news, particularly for gardeners.

"Most people think that by mother's day weekend we are frost free. So you're running the risk of losing your tender perennials, or your tender annuals."

Patti Weaver is the garden manager for the ISU Community Garden.

She says although temperatures are looking to get below freezing, there are things you can do to provide safety for your plants.

"You can cover with anything that's a cloth, sheets, blankets, towels, as long as they're not too heavy, and you keep them up off the leaves."

Certain plants are more susceptible than others.

When it comes to something like delicate flowers, or small leafy plants, you'll need to take extra caution.

"Anything that's probably two inches, or three inches above soil line."

But while some plants will be hit hard, others will be just fine.

"Totally fine are onions, garlic, cabbages, cold crops, kale, things like that."

So take action now, because your more sensitive plants may not be here by morning if you dont.