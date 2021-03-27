Free virtual events aimed at folks impacted by Alzheimer's disease

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Help is out there for people affected by Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering a series of free virtual events on topics to help patients, family, and caregivers.

The first is this Tuesday, March 30th.

It's happening in the evening.

The program is titled Effective Communication Strategies for Future Healthcare Workers.

A second program is Wednesday, March 31st.

It's happening at noon and is focused on dementia facts and figures.

A third program on healthy living is April 7th.

Again, registration is free.

You can find more information online at ALZ.ORG/INDIANA or calling 800-272-3900.