President Biden has proposed free tuition for community colleges - here's what one local school leader thinks about the plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In President Biden's 99th day in office, he proposed a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan during a joint session of congress.

Part of the plan would expand access to childcare and education. The President wants to add two years of free community college.

Administrators like Lea Anne Crooks at Ivy Tech Community College are excited about the proposal made by President Biden last night.

"It was definitely exciting to see that the President values community college and what community college means to the local economy. And then the next step for us is what's in the details of the plan and what it means," says Chancellor Crooks.

Crooks says free tuition could help all students at Ivy Tech.

"We're really looking forward to meeting those students in the middle those students who don't necessarily get financial aid and have the need and hopefully as we get the details that will speak to that," says Crooks.

Ivy Tech's website says annual full-time tuition is just over $4,300.

Crooks says students who pay out of pocket will be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

"For those students who are working in order to continue their degree this will just give them the freedom, the ability to get through quicker," says Crooks.

As for the school, she says with this extra boost she expects more students will come through their doors.

"We also have a very large percentage that starts here with us for the first two years and they transfer to one of our many 4 year partners and so it really just opens up that conversation for parents and students that the first two years could happen here," says Crooks.