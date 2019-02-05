Free tax help available at Wabash Valley library

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - With tax season in full swing, there's help out there for those who need it.
There's free help at the Marshall Public Library.
From now until April, 13th...trained volunteers will be able to provide confidential tax preparation service.
The help is available for taxpayers with low to middle-income levels, with special attention to those 60-years-old and up.
The sessions are by appointment only.
To schedule one, call 217-826-2535.
