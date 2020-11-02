Here's how you can get a free ride to the polls in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the country, people will head to the polls on Tuesday.

Terre Haute Transit wants to make sure, all registered voters have a ride to execute their right to vote.

Only four sites are on route with the city bus.

American Legion Post 104 but you have to get off at Kroger north and walk to Post 104.

CASY at Booker T. Community Center, ISU student union building, and Vigo County Public Library.

Mayor Duke Bennett says he's happy they're helping people cast their votes.

"Because if somebody has no transportation and that keeps them from voting, of course, that's not a good thing. So for the last few elections, we've offered free services on that day. So if you get on the bus and tell them you're going to vote we'll get you there and then you can vote and we'll get you back home," said the Mayor.