Winter driving resources to use before heading out

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - With the winter storm that is in the forecast, it will be essential for you to stay on top of local driving conditions. Multiple agencies have resources you can use before you get on the road.

INDOT has a page on their website dedicated to travel conditions. On the page, they have road closings, the county travel status map,

as well as an interactive map showing road surface conditions and temperatures.

News 10 spoke with Sgt. Matt Ames with ISP, and told us even more resources you can use, right from your phone.

"They will be updating their social media sites whether it's on Facebook or whether or not it's on Twitter. and you can also do that with all the INDOT regions that you'll want to travel through. They do a very good job updating and letting you know where traffic is stopped or where it's being diverted at so that way you can be well informed."

Here are the links you can use for Indiana roadways:

For the INDOT website, go to www.in.gov/indot/2410.htm

For the county travel status map, go to www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/

Here is the number for state roadways conditions: 1-800-261-7623

Here are the links you can use for Illinois roadways:

For the IDOT traffic website, go to idot.illinois.gov/travel-information/index

For an interactive map for Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/index.html