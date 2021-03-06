Free paper shedding, first Saturday of the month

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's about time to start thinking about spring cleaning.

The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is offering ways for you to get rid of your trash and recycle.

Today was Recycle Saturday.

The district offered free paper shredding.

We spoke with executive director Karrum Nasser.

He says this service is helpful to people who need to get rid of paper with personal information on it -- especially during tax season.

This way, the paper can also be recycled instead of sent on to the landfill.

This service is offered the first Saturday of each month.

Nasser says the district is applying for an Indiana Department of Environmental Management grant to pay for a new shredder.

This will allow for additional shred days.

Another E-waste day is also coming up.

It's happening March 16th.