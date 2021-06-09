Students in Sullivan have the opportunity to pick up free meals thanks to USDA money

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Some students rely on school meals as a source of food, so when classes dismiss for the summer, it can cut off an important resource. The Southwest School Corporation is trying to bridge the gap.

The USDA is continuing to disburse money for summer meal programs. Sullivan High School is one of the recipients. This money allows students 18 years old and younger to get free meals for the week.

"The USDA has approved that we get free meals and we did this last year when covid hit and we started it and definitely had to learn trial and error," says Lynne Arnett the general manager of food services for the Southwest School Corporation.

This summer program started last week. More than 700 sack meals were handed out.

Lynne Arnett the General Manager of Food Service at Southwest School Corporation says more than 1,000 were projected to be handed out this week.

Students are loaded with five breakfasts and five lunches during each pick-up.

"They get pepperoni pizza, a corn dog, grilled cheese, french fries, Bosco Sticks, soy butter, and sandwiches but they're also getting their vegetables to meet the requirements for vegetables, fruit, and milk," says Arnett.

The more students take advantage of this opportunity the more food they will have to give out.

"The more meals we serve we receive USDA government food and we get allotted amount of dollars. So the more meals we serve the more allotted dollars we will get for the next school year. So its just a win-win situation for the school and us to be able to feed the kids," says Arnett.

Arnett says it takes a team effort to try to bridge the gap in food insecurities.

"I love it. My workers and everything I have so many volunteers from the assistant principal, teachers, counselor, and everybody around me. It is so good to watch these people. The smiles that we get and the people saying thank you.

Food is available for pick-up every Wednesday in the month of June.

Just pull up to Sullivan High School from 11 am to 1 pm.