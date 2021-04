WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - School meal programs will resume for students this fall as schools reopen amid the pandemic.

The Department of Agriculture is extending its free school lunch program through 2022.

It will continue flexible service to promote social distancing. Schools can continue providing breakfast and after-school snacks in non-group settings.

According to the department, up to 12 million kids may not be getting enough to eat at home during the pandemic.