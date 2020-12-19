Free hot breakfast went quick ahead of Christmas holiday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Meals went fast at a Wabash Valley offering.

The Secular Franciscans of Terre Haute and Friends offer a free hot breakfast each month.

Volunteers cook up sausage, biscuits, and gravy for anyone in need of a hearty meal.

These volunteers also offer to-go bags filled with food for the weekend.

"We opened the doors at 9 o'clock for biscuits and gravy and by 9:30 we were pretty much finished with everything. We had bags of just staples, cereal and those types of things and even those were gone," said volunteer Diane Smith.

This food service was offered a week earlier than normal due to the holiday.

The next hot breakfast will be offered Saturday, January 23rd.