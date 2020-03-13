Free food options for kids in Vigo County while schools are closed

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Community organizations and businesses are working to make sure kids have full bellies while school is out for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meadows Cafe in Terre Haute will be offering kids free meals Monday through Friday until school starts back up.

Owners told us they know that many kids rely on school lunches to have warm meals - and that's why they stepped up.

Meadows Cafe is located at 2800 Poplar Street in Terre Haute.

Saint Benedict Church in Terre Haute will be giving away grab and go lunches Monday through Friday. That will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

They are located at 9th and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute.