JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today marked the first day of Visit Indiana Week.

It's happening all week long.

Today folks got to enjoy a free fishing day at select state parks and reservoirs.

Shakamak Park in Jasonville was one, that provided this service.

Folks had the chance to enjoy the publics waters without a fishing license.

This is an effort put on by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

"They provide a great service for the people in the community to come out here for people to enjoy the great outdoors," says fisher Jace French.