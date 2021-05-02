JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today marked the first day of Visit Indiana Week.
It's happening all week long.
Today folks got to enjoy a free fishing day at select state parks and reservoirs.
Shakamak Park in Jasonville was one, that provided this service.
Folks had the chance to enjoy the publics waters without a fishing license.
This is an effort put on by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
"They provide a great service for the people in the community to come out here for people to enjoy the great outdoors," says fisher Jace French.