Free counseling sessions being offered to front-line workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mental health care has been a serious topic across the country, especially during the pandemic. That includes right here in the Wabash Valley.

Now, free resources are available to those workers on the frontlines.

News 10 spoke with the Executive Director at the FSA Counseling Center in Terre Haute. Jaymie Wood says society has to do a better job of breaking the stigma that surrounds counseling.

The FSA Counseling Center is offering three free sessions to frontline workers. This comes after they received a grant from the United Way.

"We've been trying to do this off and on since October but all of a sudden it has taken off. I'm hoping that we finally get some individuals in here that might need some help with maybe depression, some of the trauma they may have dealt with over the last almost year," says Wood.

Wood says grief has had a major toll on workers during the pandemic.

"We don't think we're grieving but we are. we're grieving isolation just the isolation of everything. everything has changed," says Wood.

She says she's trying to break the stigma that surrounds getting help for your mental health.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is considered a frontline worker. He says it's a hard thing to do, but necessary.

"You don't like to admit that you have issues or you need help. I think it's a good thing to ask for help when you need it. I think it shows strength and courage," Plasse told us.

Plasse reflected on the time he had to seek help himself.

"I personally after being deployed in Afghanistan two times and when I came back after my first tour I went and sought help. There were things I was going through I didn't understand that I was having problems dealing with. It helped me and I was a strong advocate for it ever since," said Plasse.

Resources for frontline workers technically end in May, but Wood says something can be worked out if a frontline worker needs additional assistance.