Free breakfast, crafts, and time with Santa set to take place at the YMCA this weekend

VIGO/CLAY COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to get into the holiday spirit thanks to the YMCA.
The Y of Vigo and Clay Counties is bringing Christmas to town. You can enjoy arts and crafts, breakfast, and a visit with Santa.
The best part? It's all free.
Organizers expect nearly 100 people to come out and enjoy the fun.
"During this time of year, it can be a struggle for families financially. We understand that. That's why we wanted this to be free. You can come inside, take a load off, make a craft, write a letter to Santa Claus, and enjoy a free breakfast," Erin Gregory, from the YMCA said.
It happens on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at both the Vigo and Clay County YMCA locations.
