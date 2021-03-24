Free augmented reality program available for Hoosier

The Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture have teamed up to create an augmented reality education program.

Augmented reality is an interactive experience of a real-world environment delivered through technology.

This resource offers information on practices, products, and careers of three agriculture industries: crops, dairy, and hardwoods.

In the crops experience, you can operate a combine and harvest a field of corn.

Stephanie DeCamp, Director of Education at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center, says their goal is to engage students and increase agricultural literacy.

"We encourage students to one, submerge themselves into the image. The more you zoom in and the more you explore, the more you're going to see what the capabilities of each of the augmented reality experiences have," said DeCamp.

The programs' development was funded by a grant from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and received input from the American Dairy Association of Indiana, the Indiana Hardwood Lumberman's Association, and Beck's Hybrids.

You can enroll to download the free augmented reality experiences here.