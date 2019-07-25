Free Night Swim event brings a big crowd in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization is doing its part to let kids enjoy the last few weeks of summer.

Thursday night was 'Free Night Swim' at Forest Parke in Brazil.

The YMCA hosted the event.

It was possible because of sponsorship from the company 'Britt Aero.'

Organizers for the event told us they reached capacity within the first hour.

Leaders say if more businesses step up to sponsor the events, the could host even more.