Free Invasive Plant Removal Service in Vigo County

The Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasive Management group is piloting a program that offer services to help landowners in Vigo County identify and remove invasive Wintercreeper and English Ivy vines from one tree on their property.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 5:37 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 6:23 PM
Posted By: David Siple

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - The Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasive Management group is piloting a program that offer services to help landowners in Vigo County identify and remove invasive Wintercreeper and English Ivy vines from one tree on their property. 

Invasive vines and shrubs are definitely a threat to not only you, but to other plants and trees that are native to the Wabash Valley.
The Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasive Management group wants to help. 

"We want to get to the root of the problem..."

Harvey and Sharon Seidenberg decided to plant English Ivy in their front yard. Little did they know more invasive vines were taking over. Amber Slaughterbeck and another member of the invasive management group in Vigo County worked diligently to remove an invasive vine on one tree. Slaughterbeck says vines can be very dangerous to homeowners.

"They can actually bring your tree down. so that is a safety hazard for all of our landowners."

Invasive vines like the Wintercreeper can cause a dense layer in woodlands that may interfere with certain crops. It grows very rapidly and can even kill native trees and plants. Slaughterbeck and her team will not only remove the vine off of one tree, but will provide guidance.

"If we see other invasive species, we might suggest how to get rid of those as well. we are really only working on the invasive vines for this program. but we are here to help with all invasive identification."

Why should these invasive species be removed? A lot of the invasive plants tend to cover up and eliminate native Wabash Valley vegetation. They can also climb structures and trees that may deteriorate them over time and can eventually bring them down. 

Invasive plants include:

  • English Ivy
  • Wintercreeper
  • Kudzu
  • Poison Hemlock
  • Japanese Barberry
  • Autumn Olive

If you have an abundance of English Ivy or Wintercreeper in your yard, you can send a picture of the tree that has the invasive species on it and send it to the Vigo Invasives Management group.

How can you sign up?

To sign up for the Vine Removal Program, email VigoInvasivesManagement@gmail.com or Text or Call Regional Specialist, Amber Slaughterbeck at 812-229-3539. Each registrant must sign a waiver and provide an image of your tree with registration.

