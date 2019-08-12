Clear
Free Feral Cat Spay/ Neuter Day at the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society

The Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society is hosting a free feral cat spay and neuter day on Tuesday, August 27.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society is offering a free spay and neuter clinic for feral cats.

The event is on Tuesday, August 27.

The shelter requires all cats to be in a cage when brought to the shelter.

Upon being spayed or neutered, the cats can then return home.

Shelter Manager, Brenda Boatright, said the best way for the community to help with overcrowding at the shelter is through spaying or neutering.

“If you have an unaltered female or male and you let them go outside, then they are breeding,” Boatright said.

She said the shelter currently has a waiting list of 150 kittens that need to come into the shelter. 

The shelter has spayed and neutered over 220 cats this year.

To register for the upcoming spay and neuter day, contact the shelter at 765-492-3540.

