Free Easter drawings for low income families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army and Terre Haute Ministries is hosting Free Easter Drawing for low-income families.

This family-fun event will begin Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 10am.

The Easter Drawing and registration will take place on Sunday, March 28 at 10 AM at The Salvation Army, 234 S. 8th street.

Registration is required. Registrants may stand in line to register from 8th street then enter chapel for the drawing.

Families must bring household member ID, utility, rent or mortgage bill in their name, birth certificates for children under 19.

Several baskets will be given away to families. The baskets will be different and will have things such as toys, food, or hygiene products. Registrants must be present to receive their basket.

Social distancing measures will be followed for the safety of families.

For more information call: 812-232-4081 or email: sue.linden@usc.salvationarmy.org

Envoy Sue Linden: Corps Administrator -The Salvation Army President-Terre Haute Ministries