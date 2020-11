CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you live in Clark County, Illinois, you'll have an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 test later this week.

The Illinois Department of Health will bring its mobile COVID-19 unit van to Martinsville, Illinois.

The testing will happen at the Clark County Health Department at 977 North York Street on November 18.

The free testing takes place from 8 am until 4 pm.