Free Breakfast and Lunch for Vigo County Students

TERRE HAUTE, IN—Students in the Vigo County School Corporation will not pay for breakfast or lunch until December 31 and will be refunded for all meals purchased so far this year, thanks to the corporation enrolling in the Summer Food Service Program. The program was recently extended by the USDA.

“If your student has never tried our breakfast, this is a great time to start,” said Tom Lentes, director of food services. “We are grateful to this USDA program and encourage all students—even those learning from home—to take advantage of these free meals.”

Meals purchased after August 18 will be credited back to the child’s account. The district started the program today, and reimbursement retroactive to August 18 will take several weeks as Vigo County School Corporation Food Services works with their software vendor to reconcile the charges.

Meals are available for students learning from home—traditional students on their remote learning day, and fully-at-home hybrid or virtual students—by calling the school and speaking to the kitchen manager.

Those who qualify for free/reduced lunch are still encouraged to go to www.myschoolapps.com and complete an application, so that they can receive textbook fee assistance and are enrolled in the program when the USDA program ends on December 31.