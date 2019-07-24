Clear

Fraternity men to cycle across the country for a good cause

The Journey of Hope TransAmerica is a group of 23 cyclists biking their way across the country to raise money for those with disabilities.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Journey of Hope TransAmerica is a group of 23 cyclists biking across the country with a goal to raise money for those with disabilities. 

During their travels, the team made a pit stop at the Happiness Bag in Terre Haute. As of Wednesday morning, the men have already hit the road. By the end of the journey, the team will travel 4,370 miles.

Bikers consist of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity men from across the nation... and together, the greek brothers will bike 75 miles a day.

The trip started in Seattle, Washington and continued through Wyoming. The trip will end on the capitol steps in Washington, D.C. The team plans on being in D.C. by August 10th. 

As part of the mission, every cyclist hopes to raise 6,000 thousand dollars to support The Ability Experience. It's a national philanthropy that raises money for people with disabilities across the nation.

News 10 caught up with Project Manager, Adam Brown, during his overnight visit to Terre Haute.  He shares with us the meaning behind the experience.

"It's hard and it's physically demanding, but the heart behind actually making a difference and proving to others that you're willing to step up and make that change is really, really rewarding," Brown said.

The team hopes to raise $750,000 this year alone.

"It's not about the miles, it's about the smiles," Brown shared.

He says it's to help redefine the stereotype associated with disabilities. 

"Our main goal is to break down the stereotype around what a disability is and prove that the only disability in life is a bad attitude. As long as you have a positive outlook and positive support system you can really do anything," Brown said.

To follow their journey and find out where they're off to next, click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
More sun, nice days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fraternity men to cycle across the country for a good cause

Image

7.24 AM Wx

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local restaurant to host benefit for Humane Society

Image

It's Christmas in July at the drive-in theater

Image

Group makes stop at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute during their cross-country trip

Image

"...none of our computers would work." Prosecutor's office struggles with malware attack as judge de

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

Nine Wabash Valley schools to take part in Friday Football Food Drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather