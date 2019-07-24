Fraternity men to cycle across the country for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Journey of Hope TransAmerica is a group of 23 cyclists biking across the country with a goal to raise money for those with disabilities.

During their travels, the team made a pit stop at the Happiness Bag in Terre Haute. As of Wednesday morning, the men have already hit the road. By the end of the journey, the team will travel 4,370 miles.

Bikers consist of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity men from across the nation... and together, the greek brothers will bike 75 miles a day.

The trip started in Seattle, Washington and continued through Wyoming. The trip will end on the capitol steps in Washington, D.C. The team plans on being in D.C. by August 10th.

As part of the mission, every cyclist hopes to raise 6,000 thousand dollars to support The Ability Experience. It's a national philanthropy that raises money for people with disabilities across the nation.

News 10 caught up with Project Manager, Adam Brown, during his overnight visit to Terre Haute. He shares with us the meaning behind the experience.

"It's hard and it's physically demanding, but the heart behind actually making a difference and proving to others that you're willing to step up and make that change is really, really rewarding," Brown said.

The team hopes to raise $750,000 this year alone.

"It's not about the miles, it's about the smiles," Brown shared.

He says it's to help redefine the stereotype associated with disabilities.

"Our main goal is to break down the stereotype around what a disability is and prove that the only disability in life is a bad attitude. As long as you have a positive outlook and positive support system you can really do anything," Brown said.

To follow their journey and find out where they're off to next, click here.