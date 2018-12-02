Frat collects toys for domestic violence victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Theta Chi held its first ever toy drive Sunday.

The toys, gifts and games will be given to kids who are victims of domestic violence.

The event started with an idea after one of the frat members interned with the Make a Wish Foundation.

Nick Anderson says working with a non-profit made him want to give back and make a difference.

“I want to give back to the families, give back to the kids who are victims of domestic abuse because I live by this quote that my supervisor told me a long time ago; you don't give back because you have a lot to give but you give back because you know what it's like to have nothing."

Anderson says he wants to see the toy drive grow every year.