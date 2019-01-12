Franklin Fennell says $110,000 is too much to pay in restitution...government disagrees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The government is sticking to its findings against a former Vigo County School Corporation official.
A judge ordered Franklin Fennell to pay more than $110,000 in restitution.
Fennell filed an appeal saying that figure was too high.
Attorneys have filed a response brief to Fennell's claim.
They say Fennell hasn't proved that amount should be lower.
The government said Fennell and Frank Shahadey were part of a kickback scheme.
It involved a vendor inflating school corporation work invoices, and giving money to the two men.
The attorneys included a breakdown of those invoice amounts in their recent response.
The document states kickback amounts ranged from $500 to $9,000.
Fennell has until January 23rd to file his own reply to this latest court brief.
