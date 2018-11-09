Franklin Fennell appeals federal restitution amount

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We have an update in the Franklin Fennell case.
In April, a judge ordered Fennell to serve two years in prison pay more than $110-thousand dollars in restitution.
Fennell's attorney argues the judge set restitution based on intended loss. he claims that was an error.C
Fennell asked the court of appeals to vacate resitution
