Fowler Park's Vintage Camper Rally is this weekend.

Every year the vintage camper rally brings the past to Fowler Park.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The vintage camper rally is underway at Fowler Park in Vigo County and campers say this event is special to them every year.

"What began as a get-together is now more or less a family reunion" organizer and camper Erin Dulin says.

Every year the vintage camper rally brings the past to Fowler Park. Campers from across the country converge on the campground to show off campers made decades ago. Vintage campers aren't the only items from the past you will see. Many campers bring older bicycles and decorations.

"That's just part of it that we just really enjoy the past. A lot of us remember going on vacations with our parents in these campers and a lot of them use decorations from that period" Dulin says.

Campers say they've met lifelong friends with their vintage camper hobby and they say the rally is all weekend. They encourage the public to come to see their retro campers.

"walk around and you can meet the owners of these vintage campers you can go inside and tour them you can ask all the questions you want there may be one or two for sale," Dulin says.

If you want to come out to Fowler Park's campgrounds and see some retro campers this weekend you have until Sunday morning. That's when organizers say most of the campers will be leaving.

