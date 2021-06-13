Fowler Park hosts Vintage Camping Weekend

FOWLER PARK, Ind. (WTHI) - A fun event is taking place this weekend at Fowler Park in Vigo County. The Vintage Camper Rally is taking place. This is the eleventh year for the rally at Fowler Park.

People from all across the country booked the entire campground at Fowler Park. All the campers in the park had to be made prior to 1979.

Every year they have a theme to the rally. But this year was a little different. All campers were commemorating this event to Erin Dulin who has been the organizer in years past. Dulin passed away due to COVID-19.

Her husband Roger organized this years’ rally. He told News 10 why this event is so important not only to him but for the camping community.

"To just to realize I'm not the only one that lost her. Everyone loved her and she was a great friend to everyone and a helper.”

The open house throughout the campground is from Noon to 3 on Saturday. However, if you want to go out to Fowler Park to see the vintage campers you have until Sunday morning.