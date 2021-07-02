If you plan to boat this holiday weekend - watch how much you drink

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Boating is a favorite activity for many in the Wabash Valley, and this holiday weekend is one of the busiest.

Conservation officers want to stress that safety should be taken seriously this weekend. Operation Dry Water is an awareness campaign put on by conservation officers in order to educate the community.

Indiana Conservation Officer Max Winchell, says this campaign is important to keep everyone safe.

"We want people to know that drinking and boating is the same as driving a car as far as the law goes. Drivers cant be above .08," said Winchell.

Staying safe includes much more than just not drinking and driving a boat. Officials encourage you to drink plenty of water and to remain aware of your surroundings at all times.