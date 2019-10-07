Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fourth Indiana man dies following plane crash in Michiga

Article Image

A fourth Indiana man has died following a small plane crash near a mid-Michigan airport.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fourth Indiana man has died following a small plane crash near a mid-Michigan airport.

The Clinton County sheriff’s office says Monday that 27-year-old Zechariah Bennett died Saturday.

Six men were aboard the single-engine plane which crashed about 9 a.m. Thursday outside Capital Region International Airport in DeWitt Township, outside Lansing. The plane earlier had left Indy South Greenwood Airport near Indianapolis.

The sheriff’s office said 67-year-old Timothy Clark, 51-year-old John Lowe and 46-year-old Neil Sego died Thursday. Forty-eight-year-old Joel Beavins and 42-year-old Aaron Blackford remain hospitalized.

Clark was from Franklin. Lowe was from Greenwood. Sego was from Trafalgar and Bennett was from Plainfield. Beavins is from Franklin and Blackford is from Frankton.

Authorities have not yet said who was piloting and co-piloting the plane.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battle of the Branches Saturday October 19th 11am-4pm

Image

Doctors are saying this year's flu season could come earlier than expected

Image

Monday: Cloudy start, sunny finish. High: 72

Image

Serious crash closes portion of I-70

Image

Sunday night weather

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Final outdoor market of the season

Image

Baesler's birthday celebrations

Image

Journey back in time with Pioneer Days

Image

Search for a missing man in Clark County, Ill. cancelled

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams