Clear

Four teens rush into a burning home, saving the life of a 90-year-old neighbor

Four Oklahoma teens had planned to spend the evening hanging out together. They had no idea that by the time the night would end, they would be running into a burning house to save the life of a 90-year-old neighbor.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 1:12 PM
Posted By: Gabriel Kinder, CNN

(CNN) -- Four Oklahoma teens had planned to spend the evening hanging out together. They had no idea that by the time the night would end, they would be running into a burning house to save the life of a 90-year-old neighbor.

Last month, Dylan Wick, Seth Byrd, Nick Byrd and Wyatt Hall -- all between 14 and 17 years old -- were at Hall's home in Sapulpa, outside Tulsa, when they first noticed the smell of burning rubber. Then, they saw flames coming from the home of his elderly neighbor Catherine Ritchie.

The teens -- all high school football players -- wasted little time. Two of them broke into the house, and the other two called 911 and alerted the neighbors.

Ritchie was getting ready to go to bed when the fire began. According to a blog post written by her daughter, she tried to escape her room, but the smoke was so thick that she couldn't find her way out.

Dylan Wick told CNN that Ritchie had made it to the hallway when Nick Byrd picked her up off the floor. Together with his brother Seth, they rushed her to safety.

Ritchie's granddaughter Jennifer Sontag told CNN that Ritchie was shaken up by the fire, but is still the same calm and confident person she was before. At 90, Ritchie is an active volunteer with charities including The Salvation Army and The Boys and Girls Club and, until recently, she was delivering Meals on Wheels, Sontag said.

Wyatt Hall's mother Cindy Hartin says that her son knew to check in on his neighbors, so she was not surprised that he and his friends acted so quickly and bravely when they saw the flames. Lynn Wick told CNN that her son Dylan has aspirations to be a firefighter and that goal is now stronger.

On her blog, Missy Ritchie Nicholas thanked the boys on behalf of her mother and her entire family: "Thank you for being the kind of young men who thought about another person above yourselves. Thank you for staying safe yourselves as well. Thank you to your parents who obviously raised you in such a way that lead to you making life saving and heroic decisions on behalf of someone else."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for June

Image

Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for around 10 years, getting her pregnant at age 13

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games

Image

Some sunshine with scattered thundershowers possible, mainly south. High: 84°

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft and vandalism at Crew Carwash

Image

Tindera dad

Image

Max Wright

Image

Boys golf

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle