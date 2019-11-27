Clear

Four teens allegedly crashed a stolen car, causing it to roll and catch fire near Seelyville

All four teens were reportedly 15-years-old or younger.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 12:27 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of juveniles was involved in a serious car crash on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:15 near Dogwood Street and Flesher Avenue in Vigo County. That's near Seelyville. 

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told us a car struck a tree, rolled over, and caught fire.

Four juveniles were inside...all 15-years-old and younger.

Three were taken to the hospital.

The car was reported stolen out of Terre Haute.

The crash remains under investigation.

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

