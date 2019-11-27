Four teens allegedly crashed a stolen car, causing it to roll and catch fire near Seelyville

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of juveniles was involved in a serious car crash on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:15 near Dogwood Street and Flesher Avenue in Vigo County. That's near Seelyville.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told us a car struck a tree, rolled over, and caught fire.

Four juveniles were inside...all 15-years-old and younger.

Three were taken to the hospital.

The car was reported stolen out of Terre Haute.

The crash remains under investigation.