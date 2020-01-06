Clear

Hard Rock Cafe Terre Haute: Proposed 'Rocksino' would have four restaurants, four bars, and around 1,000 gaming stations

Spectacle Jack proposes a Hard Rock brand casino called a Rocksino. It would include four restaurants, four bars, a sportsbook, and more than 900 gaming stations.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 3:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are getting our first look at detailed plans for the new proposed Vigo County casino.

Spectacle Jack LLC provided sketches to the gaming commission, who honored a News 10 public documents request.

The property is owned by Greg Gibson and is along State Road 46 on Terre Haute's east side.

LINK | SPECTACLE ENTERTAINMENT WAS THE ONLY COMPANY TO APPLY FOR A VIGO COUNTY CASINO

Gibson is one of the partners at Spectacle Entertainment.

The company anticipates 1.2 million guests would visit the casino annually.

"The casino would sit at an angle. Its main entrance facing State Road 46. Once inside, up to 1,150 gaming stations will greet guests. A yellow brick road will lead them to the Hard Rock Cafe and its center bar - complete with a sportsbook. In fact, the Hard Rock brand will be heavily featured throughout the casino, including its velvet lounge," John Keeler, from Spectacle Entertainment said.

The lounge can be converted to host poker tournaments, wedding receptions, and business meetings.

Along with the Hard Rock Cafe, there would be a high-end steak house, a buffet, and a 24/7 coffee shop called the Constant Grind.

The gaming floor takes up most of the square footage inside the casino. That's where they propose 900 to 1,150 slot machines - as well as 50 table games.

If you want to learn more about the Rocksino, the Indiana Gaming Commission will host a public meeting at the Vigo County Public Library on February 7.

No time has been set but that's when we expect to hear the entire proposal from Spectacle Jack LLC.

