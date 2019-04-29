Four-month-long investigation wraps in Daviess County with man behind bars on meth dealing charges

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A four-month-long investigation in Daviess County has wrapped up with one man behind bars on dealing charges.
Police arrested 31-year-old Mitchell Sherman on two charges of dealing methamphetamine.
Police said over the course of the investigation, they found about five ounces of meth, with a street value of over $14,000.
It was all part of a joint investigation with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, DEA, and Washington Police Department.
Sherman is currently in the Daviess County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
