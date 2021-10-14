Four companies want to build a casino in Terre Haute, here's who the mayor is throwing his support behind

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says he still supports Hard Rock's bid to operate a casino in Vigo County. That's even after reviewing all four proposals that were sent to the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Next month, the gaming commission will likely select which company will operate the casino in Terre Haute.

Bennett told us he'd like to see Hard Rock win. Local businessman Greg Gibson is tied to the project.

In their proposals to the gaming commission, Hard Rock and two other companies said they plan to build on the city's eastside.

Bennett said he's ready to see development on this become a reality.

"Obviously, our preference is to continue to work with Greg Gibson's local option with Hard Rock. That's the partnership they propose. We feel that is the best fit for our community because there's a local owner involved in that," Bennett said,

